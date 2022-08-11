Trains and motorists disrupted after youths damage railway barriers in Lurgan

Train lines were disrupted last night after youths damaged railway barriers in Lurgan, says the PSNI.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:23 am

It is understood a gang of youths damaged the barriers at Bells Row Level Crossing leading to motorists being unable to pass.

A PSNI spokesperson said last night: “Anti Social Behaviour in Lurgan has resulted in the train lines being closed at Bells Row. Parents, do you know where you kids are?

Bells Row Level Crossing in Lurgan, Co Armagh. A PSNI spokesperson said last night: "Anti Social Behaviour in Lurgan has resulted in the train lines being closed at Bells Row. Parents, do you know where you kids are?" Photo courtesy of Google.

“This has caused disruption not just to motorists but to other members of the public using the trains.

“Translink now have to send someone out to fix the barriers, which could mean the road and crossing being closed for some time tonight.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “The level crossing barrier at Bells Row in Lurgan was damaged by youths at approximately 9.30pm last night.

“Safety checks were carried out and trains continued to operate.

“The PSNI was called to the scene. The gates were repaired by approximately 11.15pm.”