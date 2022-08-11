Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood a gang of youths damaged the barriers at Bells Row Level Crossing leading to motorists being unable to pass.

A PSNI spokesperson said last night: “Anti Social Behaviour in Lurgan has resulted in the train lines being closed at Bells Row. Parents, do you know where you kids are?

Bells Row Level Crossing in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

“This has caused disruption not just to motorists but to other members of the public using the trains.

“Translink now have to send someone out to fix the barriers, which could mean the road and crossing being closed for some time tonight.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “The level crossing barrier at Bells Row in Lurgan was damaged by youths at approximately 9.30pm last night.

“Safety checks were carried out and trains continued to operate.