A man accused of repeatedly punching a female train conductor is to be barred from travelling on any Translink services, a judge ordered on Tuesday, July 9.

The prohibition was imposed on Daniel Brownlee, 27, as he was granted bail on charges of carrying out an unprovoked attack which left the woman with a chipped tooth.

Brownlee, of Drumtara in Ballymena, denies a count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the incident on January 22 this year.

He allegedly lashed out at the victim who was checking for valid tickets after he boarded the train at Carrickfergus.

Carrickfergus Train Station. Photo by Google

A previous court heard claims that Brownlee refused to engage with the conductor and pushed the handlebars of his bicycle against her stomach.

As the train approached Jordanstown Halt he dropped the bike and punched her multiple times in the face, according to the prosecution.

The alleged assault only stopped when another passenger restrained Brownlee and removed from the train. He was arrested after being identified to police by other members of staff. The victim suffered a chipped tooth and swelling to her face as a result of the attack.

At Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday police consented to Brownlee being released from custody under strict conditions.

Granting bail, District Judge Amanda Henderson told the accused: “At no point are you to travel on any Translink transport, buses or trains.”