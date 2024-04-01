Translink Northern Ireland Railways Coleraine train assault victim sustains head injury

A man was taken to hospital after being injured in an assault on a train on Easter Sunday, police have confirmed.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Apr 2024, 10:34 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 13:19 BST
In an update to an earlier appeal for witnesses to the incident, a PSNI spokesperson revealed the victim required hospital treatment for a head injury.

Police in Coleraine have arrested a teenage boy in relation to the assault.

They said they received a report shortly before 9.20pm on Sunday that a man had been assaulted on a train travelling from Portrush to Coleraine, which left the station at approximately 9pm.

Coleraine train station. Picture: GoogleColeraine train station. Picture: Google
Coleraine train station. Picture: Google

Sergeant Durkin said: “Police attended Coleraine train station and a number of people had already been removed from the train following an altercation on-board.

"During this disturbance an object was thrown and injured a member of the public, a man, aged in his 30s. He required hospital treatment for a head injury.

“A short time later officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and disorderly behaviour.

"He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue. Anyone who was on the train at the time and witnessed what happened or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1630 31/03/24.”