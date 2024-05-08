Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police received a report that a member of staff had been assaulted on the train within the Magheramorne area.

Officers attended the Magheramorne area and arrested the man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage. He remains in custody.

Inspector Parkes said: “The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. Everyone deserves to be safe in their place of work and we are asking for the continued support of the whole community in showing zero tolerance to abuse of Translink staff.

Translink is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for "anyone prepared to give evidence which leads to a conviction" after a conductor was assaulted on a Larne line train. Photo: Brian Morrison (stock image)

“If anyone wishes to report a crime that occurs on any method of public transport, or any offence against Translink staff or passengers, please contact police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 percent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

It is understood that the incident occurred on the Larne to Belfast railway service.

In a statement, Translink said: "We completely condemn this assault on our staff member on board the train near Magheramorne this morning.

“Our conductor has been taken to hospital for treatment and will be offered all available supports.

"The safety of our customers, staff and the wider public is our top priority at all times and the vast majority of our passengers experience safe and comfortable journeys. All our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or violence.