Translink passenger escorted off Portadown line train after PSNI find suspected drugs

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:21 BST
A male passenger was escorted off a train on the Portadown line on Tuesday after being found with suspected drugs.

Officers from the PSNI’s Safe Transport Team had been on patrol across the Translink rail network between Belfast, Lisburn, Portadown and Newry when they came across the passenger.

They escorted him off the train at Lurgan train station after a quantity of suspected Class B & C drugs were located in a backpack.

“The male was interviewed and will be investigated for drug-related offences with a view to being reported to the Public Prosecution Service,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

The seizure was made during an operation which saw officers patrolling onboard trains and conducting foot patrols around station areas.

