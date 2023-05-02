Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
7 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
7 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
9 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
9 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
10 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Transporter and 11 vehicles destroyed in arson attack between Portadown and Dungannon near Maghery, Co Armagh

Police are treating as arson the destruction of a transporter and 11 vehicles in the early hours of this morning near on a road between Portadown and Dungannon.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:34 BST

The emergency services, including the NI Fire and Rescue Service, were called to a vehicle transporter on fire at the Derrylee Road, which is between Maghery and the Tamnamore Roundabout.

-

Read More
Video shows 'sickening and chilling' sectarian attack on home of young Catholic ...
Most Popular
Attack which saw 11 vehicles and a transporter destroyed on the Derrylee Road, Portadown, Co Armagh is being treated as arson, says PSNI.Attack which saw 11 vehicles and a transporter destroyed on the Derrylee Road, Portadown, Co Armagh is being treated as arson, says PSNI.
Attack which saw 11 vehicles and a transporter destroyed on the Derrylee Road, Portadown, Co Armagh is being treated as arson, says PSNI.

-

The incident was reporters at around 4.20am this morning and the police are treating the attack as arson.

It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured in the attack.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following the report of an arson incident in the Derrylee Road area of Dungannon in the early hours of Tuesday morning, May 2nd.

Attack which saw 11 lorries destroyed on the Derrylee Road, Portadown, Co Armagh is being treated as arson, says PSNI.Attack which saw 11 lorries destroyed on the Derrylee Road, Portadown, Co Armagh is being treated as arson, says PSNI.
Attack which saw 11 lorries destroyed on the Derrylee Road, Portadown, Co Armagh is being treated as arson, says PSNI.

"It was reported at around 4.20am that a vehicle transporter parked in the area had been set on fire. Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

“It is reported the transporter plus 11 vehicles have been destroyed as a result of this fire, which is being treated as arson.”

Inspector Tate said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire.

"Or to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 156 of 02/05/23.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Sinn Féin representative Clare McConville-Walker has condemned the arson attack which destroyed 11 vehicles in the Derrylee Road area of Dungannon in the early hours of Tuesday morning, May 2nd.

Mrs McConville Walker described the incident as ‘wanton destruction’ and called on anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.