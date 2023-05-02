Police are treating as arson the destruction of a transporter and 11 vehicles in the early hours of this morning near on a road between Portadown and Dungannon.

The emergency services, including the NI Fire and Rescue Service, were called to a vehicle transporter on fire at the Derrylee Road, which is between Maghery and the Tamnamore Roundabout.

The incident was reporters at around 4.20am this morning and the police are treating the attack as arson.

It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured in the attack.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following the report of an arson incident in the Derrylee Road area of Dungannon in the early hours of Tuesday morning, May 2nd.

"It was reported at around 4.20am that a vehicle transporter parked in the area had been set on fire. Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

“It is reported the transporter plus 11 vehicles have been destroyed as a result of this fire, which is being treated as arson.”

Inspector Tate said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire.

"Or to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 156 of 02/05/23.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Sinn Féin representative Clare McConville-Walker has condemned the arson attack which destroyed 11 vehicles in the Derrylee Road area of Dungannon in the early hours of Tuesday morning, May 2nd.

