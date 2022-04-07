Police investigators are appealing for witnesses after the incident which happened in the Tullywiggan Road area of Cookstown.

They said there was a collision involving a recovery lorry and a pedestrian and, as a result, Lee Usher lost his life.

The young Portadown man, who worked at the Woods Centra on Portadown’s Dobbin Road, was a Food Business Management Degree student at Loughry Campus in Cookstown.

Heartbroken friends have been sending messages of condolences to Lee’s family following his tragic death.

Many are describing him as a ‘lovely young man’ who was ‘gentle and quiet’.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) said: “Staff and students at CAFRE are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of Lee Usher, a Food Business Management Degree student at Loughry Campus.

“Lee will be sadly missed by everyone at Loughry. Our condolences go to Lee’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

The police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision which occurred yesterday, around 3.45pm on the Tullywiggan Road, Cookstown.

“The collision involved a recovery lorry and a pedestrian and as a result, 21 year old Lee Usher has tragically lost his life.

“If you were in the area at the time and have any information, video or dash cam footage that could assist please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1165 of 06/04/22.”

Sergeant Joanne Boyd said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the NI Ambulance Service and NI Fire and Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Tullywiggan Road area shortly before 3.45pm.

“The collision occurred close to the junction with Bramble Lane.

“The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who saw Lee or the vehicle in the area around the time of the collision, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or other footage,” she added.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

