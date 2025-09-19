Mid and East Antrim Borough councillors have backed a proposal for a “trim trail” in the grounds of Greenisland Football Club.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal was one of three options considered by the borough council’s Environment and Economy Committee at a meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, on Monday evening, following a recent community consultation.

In June of last year, planning permission was granted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee for a 520-metre athletics track at playing fields at Glenkeen Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This proposal was for a three-lane “athletic style” running track to be constructed around two grass pitches at Greenisland Football Club with floodlighting and car parking area.

Greenisland Football Club. Pic Google

The site is owned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. The proposal involves the widening of the existing access to allow for two-way traffic.

Running clubs have indicated they would be keen to use a track for winter training. However, it was also suggested this use may be “intimidating” for non-athletes such as dog walkers.

Option two is a 400-metre track. It was stated in the community consultation response there was “no support” from the football club for this option and it may be” limited” in its range of users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available Land

Option three favours re-design to create a “trim trail”. The consultation report notes this would make full use of available land with “no negative impact on football provision instead of a running track”.

In its response, Greenisland Football Club welcomed “any opportunity to improve and increase the opportunities for locals and visitors to the area to be more active”.

“Key issues include lighting and no reduction in football provision on-site which is already at peak use.

“The proposed track length of 520 metres ensures retention of the current grass pitches on site. Reduction of the track length to 400 metres to meet the athletic specifications would result in removal of one pitch which the club would not welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club do not feel strongly whether the proposal is a traditional track or a trail utilising the land available but are supportive of any facility to increase opportunity for parents and the local community to stay active.

“Any provision of lighting in this area would result in increased usage and safety. Lighting of a track could provide lighting of the grass pitches resulting in increased facility usage, particularly through winter months when the club currently uses other facilities.”

Councillors were told the Department for Communities has indicated that following successful consultation and economic appraisal, funding may be available to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee stated the local government authority currently has “no budget” to develop this facility and any re-designs would require support from the Department or “re-allocation of capital funds”.

Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner has asked for the Greenisland Regeneration Group to be involved and the design for the new facility to have the community’s support.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter