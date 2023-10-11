Trio arrested after attempted hijacking in north Belfast
Two men aged 32 and 28, and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following an attempted hijacking in north Belfast during the early hours of this morning, (Wednesday, October 11).
Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 4am a woman driving through Downview Park West was approached by two men.
"The woman stopped her vehicle and was threatened by one of the men, who was armed with a knife. When she got out of her car, the victim was chased by the suspects for a short distance, during which time they tried to take her phone. The pair then fled on foot.
“Responding police officers located the arrested persons in a nearby house and seized a small quantity of Class A drugs.
“All three remain in police custody at present.
“Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 139 11/10/23.”