A TUV councillor has written to PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher after GAA flags were erected at Lurgan Police Station.

In his letter, Councillor Keith Ratcliffe (Cusher DEA) asked if any action would be taken over the flags, which appeared following Armagh’s win at the All-Ireland final on Sunday, July 28.

“I assume the flags were erected by members of the public, although one does wonder given some of the footage circulating online shown police officers flying such flags while driving one handed; this clearly represents a security breach and trespassing on PSNI property,” the TUV chairman said.

“One imagines that the PSNI have footage showing those responsible for putting up the flags. That being the case, I write to inquire about the action being taken to bring those responsible to justice.”

TUV chairman Councillor Keith Ratcliffe has written to the Chief Constable following the erection of Armagh GAA flags at Lurgan PSNI station. Photo: Keith Ratcliffe

It comes as the PSNI launch an investigation over a separate piece of footage, believed to have been filmed in Camlough in south Armagh, of a police officer waving a GAA flag from a moving car.

The video clip, which has been circulated on social media, appears to show an officer at the wheel of a police car holding the flag out of the window while driving.

Commenting on the incident, District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media of our officers, driving Police Service of Northern Ireland vehicles, taking part in celebrations following Armagh winning the All-Ireland final.