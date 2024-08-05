TUV politician calls for an end to 'sectarian hate attacks' on unionist community in Cookstown

Mid Ulster TUV representative Glenn Moore has said "enough is enough" to sectarian hate attacks on the unionist community in Cookstown.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Moore said in a statement: “Friday witnessed the latest in a number of sectarian attacks in Mid Ulster when a small group of school friends had met up in Cookstown to get a catch up as they have not saw each other since the end of term.

"As they walked through the town they endured abusive threats and intimation because one of the group was told he 'had some nerve to wear that shirt here' in reference to a Rangers football shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As they were all young they felt very intimated and called the police who arrived on the scene and arrested the individual in question.

Molesworth Street in Cookstown where the alleged incident took place.

“I commend the PSNI for their prompt action but it must be noted that this is an ongoing issue in Mid Ulster as reported in June that a member of the local band community was almost thrown from the top of a ladder erecting a Union Flag.

"We also have the on going issues which arise every year in the small village of Innishrush."

Police say they investigated an assault and two assaults on police officers and charged a 27-year-old man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with assault, two counts of assault on police and resisting police.

The man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on August 30.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.