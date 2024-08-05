TUV politician calls for an end to 'sectarian hate attacks' on unionist community in Cookstown

By Stanley Campbell
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:28 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 15:29 BST

Mid Ulster TUV representative Glenn Moore has said "enough is enough" to sectarian hate attacks on the unionist community in Cookstown.

Mr Moore said in a statement: “Friday witnessed the latest in a number of sectarian attacks in Mid Ulster when a small group of school friends had met up in Cookstown to get a catch up as they have not saw each other since the end of term.

"As they walked through the town they endured abusive threats and intimation because one of the group was told he 'had some nerve to wear that shirt here' in reference to a Rangers football shirt.

“As they were all young they felt very intimated and called the police who arrived on the scene and arrested the individual in question.

Molesworth Street in Cookstown where the alleged incident took place.Molesworth Street in Cookstown where the alleged incident took place.
Molesworth Street in Cookstown where the alleged incident took place.

“I commend the PSNI for their prompt action but it must be noted that this is an ongoing issue in Mid Ulster as reported in June that a member of the local band community was almost thrown from the top of a ladder erecting a Union Flag.

"We also have the on going issues which arise every year in the small village of Innishrush."

Police say they investigated an assault and two assaults on police officers and charged a 27-year-old man.

He was charged with assault, two counts of assault on police and resisting police.

The man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on August 30.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

