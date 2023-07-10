TV actor with Ballyclare address ends up in court on motoring offences

A part-time actor who has appeared on television has been given six penalty points and fined £500.

Hugh David Irvine (58), of Rashee Road, Ballyclare, admitted charges including using a vehicle without insurance; being an unaccompanied L driver; failing to display L plates and absence of an MOT.

The charges relate to November 17 last year.

He was not present at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, which heard the defendant had a provisional driving licence at the time of the offences but was in the car alone.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been disqualified from driving previously but had not re-sat his test before last November. He subsequently passed his driving test in January this year.

Last November, the lawyer said, the defendant made a "very foolish decision" to drive in connection with a family member being in hospital.

The solicitor said the defendant is a hotel night manager and an "actor, part-time".