Two men have been arrested following a shooting incident in Co Fermanagh.

It happened in the Irvinestown area on Friday evening.

Police received a report at around 6.50pm that a shot had been fired in the direction of two men from a vehicle travelling on the Kesh Road. Both were not injured.

Two men aged 32 and 26 have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

Police have arrested two men following the report of a shooting incident in the Irvinestown area on Friday, June 28. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).