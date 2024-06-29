Two arrested after Irvinestown shooting incident
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men have been arrested following a shooting incident in Co Fermanagh.
It happened in the Irvinestown area on Friday evening.
Police received a report at around 6.50pm that a shot had been fired in the direction of two men from a vehicle travelling on the Kesh Road. Both were not injured.
Two men aged 32 and 26 have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.
Police said their enquiries are ongoing and they would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident or who may have dashccam footage covering this wider area to contact 101 quoting reference number 1465 28/06/24..