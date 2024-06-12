Two arrested after man found seriously injured in Newtownabbey

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:40 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 12:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured at a property in the Queens Avenue area of Glengormley on Tuesday (June 11).

Police say the man, aged in his 20s, is in a serious condition in hospital and they have appealed for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Medical treatment was given to the man for injuries caused to his upper body area, as well as his hands and ankles. He was subsequently transported to hospital where he remains at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A woman (40) and man (31) have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the investigation. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident. Photo: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information in relation to the incident. Photo: Pacemaker
Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident. Photo: Pacemaker
Read More
10 things that would make Newtownabbey a better area to live in - according to o...

“Officers will be in the area today (June 12) conducting further enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the nature of the man’s injuries.

"We would ask anyone with any information or dash-cam footage, or who noticed anything suspicious, to call 101, quoting 1314 11/06/24.”