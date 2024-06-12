Two arrested after man found seriously injured in Newtownabbey
Police say the man, aged in his 20s, is in a serious condition in hospital and they have appealed for information about the incident.
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Medical treatment was given to the man for injuries caused to his upper body area, as well as his hands and ankles. He was subsequently transported to hospital where he remains at this time.
“A woman (40) and man (31) have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the investigation. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.
“Officers will be in the area today (June 12) conducting further enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the nature of the man’s injuries.
"We would ask anyone with any information or dash-cam footage, or who noticed anything suspicious, to call 101, quoting 1314 11/06/24.”