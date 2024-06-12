Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured at a property in the Queens Avenue area of Glengormley on Tuesday (June 11).

Police say the man, aged in his 20s, is in a serious condition in hospital and they have appealed for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Medical treatment was given to the man for injuries caused to his upper body area, as well as his hands and ankles. He was subsequently transported to hospital where he remains at this time.

“A woman (40) and man (31) have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the investigation. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.

“Officers will be in the area today (June 12) conducting further enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the nature of the man’s injuries.