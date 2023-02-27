The drugs were recovered after officers from Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Team stopped a car while carrying out mobile patrols in the town on Saturday.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim said following a search of the vehicle two suspects were arrested, two houses were searched and approximately £15,000 worth of drugs, cash, a car and phones were seized.

Police added: “If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”