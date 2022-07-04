Police said a vehicle was stopped by the Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area yesterday by Road Policing officers from Mahon Road Portadown and officers from Armagh PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle was observed earlier in the day by colleagues from our Air Support Unit where it was suspected of being involved in a Drug transaction.

“During a search of the vehicle a quantity of White powder suspected to be Cocaine was located along with a quantity of Class C controlled drugs.

Police in Portadown make arrest after suspected drugs found.

“Two persons were arrested as a result of the stop with further arrests made as a result of follow up enquiries.

