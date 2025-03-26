Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after police responding to a report of a suspected drunk driver detected a car travelling on the wrong side of the road between Antrim and Ballymena.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident which began in Dungiven on Wednesday (March 26) morning.

Sergeant Long said: “Shortly after 10am it was reported that two men, who appeared to be intoxicated, had called into a business in the Main Street area of the town.

“The men then got into a car and proceeded to drive in an erratic manner towards Toome and Castledawson.

“It was then detected travelling on the wrong side of the main carriageway between Antrim and Ballymena / the Lisnevenagh Road. Officers pursued and managed to stop the vehicle.

“Two men, one aged in his 20s, and one aged in his 30s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving."

The men remain in police custody at this time.

Sgt Long added: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle or to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 429 of 26/03/25.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.