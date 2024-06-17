Two arrested after suspected firearm and £17k worth of drugs seized during Antrim and Londonderry searches
A large quantity of suspected Class B drugs was also seized as part of an operation also conducted in Derry/Londonderry.Led by North West Criminal Investigation, the operation involved three searches at addresses in Derry/Londonderry, while a fourth search was conducted at an address in Antrim.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “It was during the search in Antrim the suspected weapon was seized. As the investigation continues, the suspected firearm will now be the subject of forensic testing.
"During this operation a large quantity of suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £17,000 was found at an address in Derry/Londonderry.
"Two men, aged 50 and 58 years have also been arrested as part of the investigation, and they both remain in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.
"We are grateful for the support of local communities and we want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online.”
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.