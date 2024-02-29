Two arrested and suspected drugs seized in north Belfast as part of investigation into UDA criminality
Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “The searches were conducted at three properties in north Belfast as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.
“As a result of the searches, quantities of suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs were seized, alongside cash and mobile phones. The items were taken away for further forensic examination.
“Two men aged 30 and 39 were arrested for various offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. They remain in custody at this time.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing following today’s arrest and seizures. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.
“I’d encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”