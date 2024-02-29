Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “The searches were conducted at three properties in north Belfast as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.

“As a result of the searches, quantities of suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs were seized, alongside cash and mobile phones. The items were taken away for further forensic examination.

Detectives from the Police Service’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have arrested two people following a number of searches in the north Belfast on February 29. (Pic: PSNI).

“Two men aged 30 and 39 were arrested for various offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. They remain in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing following today’s arrest and seizures. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.