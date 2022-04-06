Two arrested following Moira drugs seizure

Police have confirmed the seizure took place during a search operation at a house in the St John’s Terrace area.

Officers arrested a 47-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland.

“We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate an ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”