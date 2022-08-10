Two arrested for assault after car is damaged in Coalisland

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: "Police attended a report of a car being damaged by a male shortly after 8.20pm. It was then established that an assault had taken place a short time before, involving males armed with bats.

"Officers identified the males involved and attended an address in the area. Two men inside the property then threatened and verbally abused the attending police officers before being arrested.

"One male, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault on police, common assault and resisting arrest.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

"A second male, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest. Both men remain in police custody at this time."