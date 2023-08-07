The men, aged 36 and 38, were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 on Sunday 6th August in the Bushmills area.
Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, during which a man aged in his 40s sustained a head injury and gunshot wounds to his right knee and right hand, are continuing.
"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2105 of 02/08/23, said DI Hanbidge.” Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport