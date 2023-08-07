Two men arrested by detectives investigating a report of a serious assault and shooting at an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills on Wednesday, August 2, have been released to allow for further police enquiries.

Two men arrested by detectives investigating a report of a serious assault and shooting at an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills on Wednesday 2nd August, have been released to allow for further police enquiries. Credit NI World

The men, aged 36 and 38, were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 on Sunday 6th August in the Bushmills area.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, during which a man aged in his 40s sustained a head injury and gunshot wounds to his right knee and right hand, are continuing.