Two arrested over Portballintrae boat incident are released on bail

Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:49 BST
Two men who were arrested in connection with a report of an assault outside a boat club in Portballintrae have been released on bail.

The PSNI said in a statement on Tuesday, May 4: “Two men, aged 25 and 30, who were arrested in connection with a report of an assault outside a boat club in the Beach Road area of Portballintrae on Monday evening, 3rd June, have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries."

The investigation continues.