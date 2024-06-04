Two arrested over Portballintrae boat incident are released on bail
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men who were arrested in connection with a report of an assault outside a boat club in Portballintrae have been released on bail.
The PSNI said in a statement on Tuesday, May 4: “Two men, aged 25 and 30, who were arrested in connection with a report of an assault outside a boat club in the Beach Road area of Portballintrae on Monday evening, 3rd June, have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries."
The investigation continues.