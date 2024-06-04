Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men who were arrested in connection with a report of an assault outside a boat club in Portballintrae have been released on bail.

The PSNI said in a statement on Tuesday, May 4: “Two men, aged 25 and 30, who were arrested in connection with a report of an assault outside a boat club in the Beach Road area of Portballintrae on Monday evening, 3rd June, have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries."