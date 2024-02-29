Two arrests after ‘day of action against drugs’ in Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon District
In a statement, the PSNI said: “As part of a planned day of action against drugs in the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon District, Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team executed three searches in the Lurgan area.
"Due to these pro-active searches quantities of Class B and Class C controlled drugs were seized along with a quantity of cash and mobile phone devices. Two arrests made and a number of individuals are assisting police with their enquires.
"We would like to thank the public assistance and their continued support. Finally we would encourage any persons with information about drugs and criminality to contact police on 101 or to contact Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800555111.”