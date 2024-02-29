Register
Two arrests after ‘day of action against drugs’ in Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon District

Two people have been arrested after quantities of drugs and cash were seized by police in Lurgan.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Feb 2024, 18:18 GMT
In a statement, the PSNI said: “As part of a planned day of action against drugs in the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon District, Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team executed three searches in the Lurgan area.

"Due to these pro-active searches quantities of Class B and Class C controlled drugs were seized along with a quantity of cash and mobile phone devices. Two arrests made and a number of individuals are assisting police with their enquires.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about drugs to contact them on 101. Photo submitted by PSNIPolice are appealing to anyone with information about drugs to contact them on 101. Photo submitted by PSNI
"We would like to thank the public assistance and their continued support. Finally we would encourage any persons with information about drugs and criminality to contact police on 101 or to contact Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800555111.”