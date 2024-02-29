Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement, the PSNI said: “As part of a planned day of action against drugs in the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon District, Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team executed three searches in the Lurgan area.

"Due to these pro-active searches quantities of Class B and Class C controlled drugs were seized along with a quantity of cash and mobile phone devices. Two arrests made and a number of individuals are assisting police with their enquires.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing to anyone with information about drugs to contact them on 101. Photo submitted by PSNI

Advertisement

Advertisement