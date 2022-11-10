Register
Two arrests after girl (14) is assaulted in Magherafelt

Two arrests have been made after a 14-year-old girl was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Magherafelt.

By Stanley Campbell
36 minutes ago
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 11:46am

Police are appealing for information about the incident at Rainey Street on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Mid Ulster PSNI said: "This happened at approximately 7:30 pm on 8th November 2022 near the alley to the Union Road car park.

"A 14 year old girl was assaulted by 4 teenagers. Two arrests were made earlier tonight."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, should call 101 quoting reference 1972 of 08/11/22.

