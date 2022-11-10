Two arrests after girl (14) is assaulted in Magherafelt
Two arrests have been made after a 14-year-old girl was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Magherafelt.
Police are appealing for information about the incident at Rainey Street on Tuesday.
In a social media post, Mid Ulster PSNI said: "This happened at approximately 7:30 pm on 8th November 2022 near the alley to the Union Road car park.
"A 14 year old girl was assaulted by 4 teenagers. Two arrests were made earlier tonight."
Anyone who witnessed the incident, should call 101 quoting reference 1972 of 08/11/22.