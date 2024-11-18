Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police car was extensively damaged and two officers were injured during a vehicle pursuit in west Belfast on Monday, November 18.

The PSNI arrested two men on suspicion of a number of offences following the early-morning incident.

Inspector Irwin said: “At approximately 2.30am this morning, Monday 18th November, police observed a white Volkswagen Golf travelling on the Westlink.

“Officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, however, it continued to travel at speed – at one stage on the wrong side of the road and at speeds of up to 120mph.

The police car was extensively damaged during the incident Photo: PSNI

“A police pursuit ensued, and officers attempted to slow the vehicle down by the use of a stinger device being deployed.

“The driver continued towards Blacks Road and ended up colliding with the police vehicle when it was brought to a stop in Stockmans Lane.

“Two men, aged 33 and 24, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and driving with no licence.

“They were both transported to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“The 24-year-old man has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue – whilst the 33-year-old man remains in custody at this time.”

Inspector Irwin continued: “Extensive damage was caused to the police vehicle. Thankfully, however, minor injuries were reported by two officers.

“I would stress that the actions of the driver responsible for the pursuit and subsequent collision with our officers is totally unacceptable.

“Our officers were working to keep people safe when this reckless act occurred and attacks like these should be wholly condemned. This pursuit took place on one of Northern Ireland's busiest road networks - due to the seriousness of what happened, officers were forced to close part of the M1 for a time until the vehicle was brought to a safe stop.

“Thankfully we are not dealing with more serious injuries today. Repairs will need to be carried out to our response vehicle before it can be used again.

“Our investigation is underway and we’re appealing to anyone who saw the Golf or captured dash-cam footage of its movements to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 99 18/11/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.