Two arrests after police seize ‘£70,000’ worth of suspected cannabis in Newtownabbey

Two males have been arrested after police seized suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £70,000 in Newtownabbey today (Wednesday).
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:43 GMT
Police say a large quantity of suspected cannabis was seized. Image provided by PSNIPolice say a large quantity of suspected cannabis was seized. Image provided by PSNI
It followed a house search by officers from Newtownabbey Local Policing Team assisted by Tactical Support Group colleagues.

PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey stated: “A large amount of suspected cannabis with a street value of £70,000 was seized.

"Two males have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.”