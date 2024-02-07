Two arrests after police seize ‘£70,000’ worth of suspected cannabis in Newtownabbey
Two males have been arrested after police seized suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £70,000 in Newtownabbey today (Wednesday).
It followed a house search by officers from Newtownabbey Local Policing Team assisted by Tactical Support Group colleagues.
PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey stated: “A large amount of suspected cannabis with a street value of £70,000 was seized.
"Two males have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.”