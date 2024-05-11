Two arrests in connection with Dunmurry incident during which a man was allegedly assaulted with a pole
Appealing for information in relation to the incident, Inspector McBride said: “At approximately 4.30pm on Friday, 10th May, officers received a report of a disturbance in the Aspen Walk area. A short time earlier, a man and woman were observed with weapons at a property in the area.
“The man is alleged to have assaulted another man with a pole. And the woman, who was armed with a bat, threatened to break the injured man’s windows.
“A short time later officers arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
“He was further arrested on suspicion of resisting police and assault on police after spitting blood on an officer during the course of arrest. He remains in custody at this time."
Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an article with intent to damage property and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
Inspector McBride added: “She also pushed an officer and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault on police. The woman has since been released from police custody following questioning, and a file is now being prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.
“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1183 10/05/24.” Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.