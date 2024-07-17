Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men were arrested in South Armagh on suspicion of a number of offences by police investigating over 50 reports of fraud.

They were detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch following searches in the area.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Today, Tuesday 16th July, we searched two properties in the Crossmaglen and Mullaghbawn areas and made two arrests.

“Two men, aged 47 and 34, were both arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including theft and fraud by false representation. Both men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries into the investigation.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Photo: Pacemaker

“A number of items including a sum of cash and mobile phones were also seized and will now undergo further forensic examination.

“Our colleagues in An Garda Síochána, who we have been working closely alongside also carried out a search of a premises in the Monaghan area which resulted in the seizure of plant machinery.

“This proactive policing operation is part of our ongoing investigation into over 50 reports of fraud on both sides of the border spanning a period of two years.

“In each case the victim has agreed to sell items, such as machinery, quads and coal, and the buyer has used a stolen or cloned credit card, or provided a screenshot of a fake or cancelled bank transfer. The goods are then handed over but the victim did not receive the money.”

Detective Sergeant Robinson continued: “We hope today's operation shows the community that we take these reports extremely seriously.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we encourage anyone who believes they are a victim of this type of crime, or who has any information which may assist us, to call police on 101."