Police officers in the Antrim and Newtownabbey district have arrested two males following an incident in the Glengormley area.

Posting on social media on June 20, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This afternoon (Thursday) police have arrested two males in relation to disorder in the Glengormley area on Tuesday, June 11.

"We continue to appeal to the public for information and if you can assist, please contact police via https://psni.police.uk/contact-us quoting reference 1504 of 11/6/24.

