Two men were sentenced at Antrim Crown Court in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Ballycastle in 2018

Two Ballycastle men sentenced for fatal road traffic collision in which 21-year-old passenger was killed

Two men were sentenced at Antrim Crown Court today (Wednesday, May 17) in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Ballycastle on November 25, 2018.

By Una Culkin
Published 17th May 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:12 BST

Paul McAlonan, 39, of Hillside Road in Ballycastle, was sentenced to seven months in prison and seven months on licence, with a two year driving disqualification, after his guilty plea to causing death or grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly with excess alcohol.

Ciaran Kane, 30, from Cushendall Road in Ballycastle, was given a three year probation order following a guilty plea of aggravated vehicle taking causing grievous bodily injury or death.

The sentences are in relation to a fatal road traffic collision on the Glenshesk Road between Ballycastle and Armoy on Sunday 25 November 2018 when 21-year-old Sean McAlonan, a passenger in the vehicle driven by Paul McAlonan, died.

Two men were sentenced at Antrim Crown Court in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Ballycastle in 2018Two men were sentenced at Antrim Crown Court in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Ballycastle in 2018
Police Service of Northern Ireland Inspector O’Brien said: “While today’s sentencings will never bring Sean back to his family, they might bring some feelings to them of justice being done.

“Despite countless high profile road safety operations and public awareness campaigns, a minority of drivers still continue to disregard the road traffic laws.

“The stark reality is that someone could die as a result of your irresponsible behaviour. The message is that if you take drink or drugs and drive, you will be caught and prosecuted and could go to prison.”

