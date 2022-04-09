Loading...

Two burglaries on same day leave elderly man shaken and home ransacked

An elderly man has been left shaken after disturbing two burglars at his home.

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 8:50 am

The incident happened yesterday (Friday, April 8) at around 3.45pm.

A police spokespeson said entry was forced to the house, belonging to an elderly man within the vicinity of Inn Road, Dollingstown.

“The two suspects were disturbed by the occupier and subsequently left, leaving the occupier shaken.”

Police are appealing for information.

Anyone who can help police with their inquiries should call them on 101, quoting reference number 1131 of 08/04/2022.

Meanwhile, in a second burglary on the same day, a house in Carnreagh, Craigavon was ransacked.

Police said that between 2pm and 3.30pm, entry was forced to the house. A sum of money was stolen from the property and the house ransacked.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or can help police in any way, they are urged to call 101, quoting reference number 1129 of 08/04/2022.

