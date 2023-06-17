Register
Two charged after £90,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cookstown

Two men have been charged following the recovery of suspected drugs with a value of around £90,000 in Cookstown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Jun 2023, 20:12 BST

Officers from Mid Ulster District Support Team have charged the men, aged 30 and 40, with a number of offences including possession of class A and B drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Both men are due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, June 19. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

PSNI officers from Mid Ulster District Support Team have charged two men, aged 30 and 40, with a number of offences including possession of class A and B drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property. Credit: Pacemaker
The charges are in relation to the recovery of suspected class A and B drugs with an approximate value of £90,000 following the search of a vehicle on the Annagh Road in Cookstown on Friday, June 16.