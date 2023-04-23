Register
Two charged after robbery and attempted robbery at Ballymena newsagents

Two men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at two newsagents in Ballymena on Saturday, April 22.

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:36 BST

The men, aged 23 and 25, have been charged with a number of offences including robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both are expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday, April 24

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The charges relate to the attempted robbery of a shop on the Cullybackey Road and the robbery of a shop in the Linenhall Street areas of Ballymena.