Two charged after robbery and attempted robbery at Ballymena newsagents

Two men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at two newsagents in Ballymena on Saturday, April 22.

The men, aged 23 and 25, have been charged with a number of offences including robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both are expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday, April 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Two men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at two newsagents in Ballymena.

Advertisement

Advertisement