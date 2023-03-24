Two people are due in court in relation to a robbery and attempted robbery in Craigavon earlier this week.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are both charged with robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, kidnapping and fraud by false representation.

The 22-year-old is further charged with theft and fraud by false representation.

It is understood the arrests and charges relate to a robbery in the Tullygally Road area and an attempted robbery in the Lake Road area on Monday, March 20.

Craigavon Courthouse

They are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, March 24.

