A local man and woman have each been handed 18-month Probation Orders after pleading guilty to possession of drugs.

Gary Smallwood, 37, whose address was given as Titterington Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis and a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

The court heard that on February 26, 2023, police attended an address in Lisburn following a noise complaint.

It was reported that there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the property. Smallwood appeared to be under the influence and refused to allow the police into the home.

The court then heard that the defendant tried to make off at the back of the property.

A small amount of herbal cannabis and a white powder was then found in a box in the house and the defendant made full admission during interview.

On the same date at the same location, said to be Smallwood’s home in Lisburn, the second defendant, Demi Smith, 30, whose address was given as Redwood Court in Dunmurry, was found to have cannabis in her possession.

A defence lawyer conceded that “both persons have admitted they have issues with substance abuse”.

District Judge Rosie Watters ordered both defendants to serve 18 months on probation, including a condition that they must engage in drug counselling as required by the Probation Service.

During sentencing Ms Watters said: “Now is the time for both of them to deal with their addition issues.

"It is such a waste of money to give it to thugs who are selling illegal drugs.