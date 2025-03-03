Police investigating the report of an altercation in the Ballymoney Street area of Ballymena on Saturday, March 1 have charged a 40-year-old man with a number of offences.

They include dangerous driving, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report an accident.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 3.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and possessing an article with intent to damage property.

She is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 27.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.