Two in court over Portstewart incident
Detectives investigating the assault of a woman in the Cappagh Green area of Portstewart on Wednesday, November 9, have charged a 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).
The woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The man has been charged with assisting an offender, driving whilst disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and other motoring offences.