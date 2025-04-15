Two Lisburn people convicted of benefit fraud
Two people have been convicted at Lisburn Magistrates Court for claiming benefits they were not entitled to.
Jackie Kidd (53) of Hamilton Gardens, Lisburn, claimed Universal Credit totalling £7,770 whilst failing to declare employment. He was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.
Caroline Kirkpatrick (60) of Glenavy Gardens, Lisburn, claimed Jobseekers Allowance totalling £1,925 whilst failing to declare employment. She was given an 18-month probation order.
Both are also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.