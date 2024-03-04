Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police Service of Northern Ireland Sergeant Moody said: “It is understood that at around 4.30am on Sunday morning, two male suspects gained entry through the rear fire door of a restaurant in the Portmore Road area, but the alarm did not sound.

“Two tills were ransacked and money was taken from each, including a substantial amount of staff tips located in a jar that had been left beside one of the tills. The suspects have then made off on foot, likely into a nearby car park where they would have had a parked vehicle or have been picked up by an accomplice.

“We are currently investigating several lines of enquiry to try and identify the suspects, however at this time, we are not ruling out a possible link to a recent spate of burglaries in the area over the last few weeks,” added Sergeant Moody.

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a licensed premises in the Portmore Road area of Portstewart, on Sunday, 3rd March. Credit NI World

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist our investigation, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 529 of 03/03/24”.