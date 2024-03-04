Two males ransack tills and steal staff tips during burglary of Portstewart restaurant
Police Service of Northern Ireland Sergeant Moody said: “It is understood that at around 4.30am on Sunday morning, two male suspects gained entry through the rear fire door of a restaurant in the Portmore Road area, but the alarm did not sound.
“Two tills were ransacked and money was taken from each, including a substantial amount of staff tips located in a jar that had been left beside one of the tills. The suspects have then made off on foot, likely into a nearby car park where they would have had a parked vehicle or have been picked up by an accomplice.
“We are currently investigating several lines of enquiry to try and identify the suspects, however at this time, we are not ruling out a possible link to a recent spate of burglaries in the area over the last few weeks,” added Sergeant Moody.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist our investigation, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 529 of 03/03/24”.
Anyone with information can, alternatively, submit a report online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or information can be passed on to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online by visiting the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.