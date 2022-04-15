Two men accused of attempted murder and kidnap refused bail

The comments were made as bail was refused for two men who are amongst a number of men accused of attempting to murder a man who the PSNI believe was left in a field “to die” at Lisnamurrican Road near Broughshane.

Mark Bradshaw (51), of High Street in Ballymena and David Philip Cherry (39), of Waveney Park in Belfast, face charges including attempted murder and kidnap on October 11 last year.

Both men appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from custody where they have been on remand.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Other accused are: David Coleman (36), of Fountain Place in Ballymena; Sean Davies (39), of Queen’s Park, Saintfield and Glenn Allen Sheridan (43), of Florence Walk, Belfast.

They are charged in connection with the ‘kidnap and attempted murder’ of a man who was discovered “within an hour from death” in a field at Lisnamurrican Road near Broughshane

A police officer said it was “only through luck” the man was spotted, wearing only Boxer shorts and shoes, by a passing bin lorry with an elevated driving position “or it would be a murder investigation”.

The man was severely injured and had a stab wound in his chest close to his heart and other injuries included a skull fracture, a detached and broken jaw and a slice across his face.

The man was in intensive care for a number of weeks.

The man’s car was found burnt out at a lane on a rural part of the Doury Road near Ballymena.

Following an extensive period of recovery the man made a statement to police, alleging he was invited to Coleman’s address at Fountain Place in Ballymena after being phoned by Coleman and Cherry to “pack cocaine as payment for a debt”.

The man said he had known Cherry for around six months “through David Coleman”.

The man alleged Cherry went through his phone phone “for five to ten minutes” and, the police officer, said, Coleman then repeatedly punched the man.

The officer added: “Police believe Cherry initiated this by looking through” the man’s phone “and telling Coleman the details from the phone”.

The officer said Cherry punched the man “once to his face”.

The policeman said Coleman accused the man of “stealing drug customers from him and hacking their phones”.

The court heard Cherry “laughed along” and “encouraged” Coleman to assault the man.

The officer said it was alleged Coleman produced a knife which was heated on a gas hob and used to stab the man in the chest before putting the point of the knife in his mouth and “slashing his face deeply”.

The policeman said Cherry was then “involved in the kidnapping and further assaulting the injured party and dumping his ‘body’ in the field”.

The officer said Cherry’s BMW was used to transport the man in the boot with Cherry named as being the driver.

The officer said “another male threatened” the man with a hatchet and knife in the presence of Cherry and police believe that male struck the man with the back of the hatchet.

The policeman said doctors believe that after being left in the field the man “likely would have died of hypothermia and blood loss” had he not been found by the passing bin lorry “whose driver was able to see over the hedge”.

In relation to Bradshaw, the officer said he was connected to the case by “telecommunications evidence, supporting CCTV” and a “positive identification” by the man.

The officer said Coleman phoned Bradshaw at 4.13am on the date of the incident and CCTV showed Bradshaw leaving his block of flats five minutes later.

“Police believe this lines up with Coleman being on the phone asking ‘where do I get rid of somebody?’,” the officer added.

As a “local man” Bradshaw would know the area much better than Coleman and it is believed he played a “key role,” the court heard.

The man had been forced into the boot of Cherry’s car and heard a man with a “Ballymena accent giving directions”.

The officer said police believe Bradshaw was fully aware the man was being left in the field “to die”.

He added: “Police also believe the suspects are members of a drug dealing crime gang.”

The officer said “given the merciless violence” inflicted on the man who was “a person linked to this group,” police would have concerns for others “with links to this group”.

He said: “The suspects have demonstrated a willingness to kill anyone who they deem to have stepped out of line. This makes these individuals a danger to the public”.

Refusing bail to Bradshaw and Cherry, Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop said: “These are serious offences. The injured party was severely injured and was left to die”.