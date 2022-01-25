Police said two men have since been charged following the discovery on Monday (January 24, 2022).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The charges come after a quantity of suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £105,000 were recovered during a search in a property in the Legahory Court area.

“Both were arrested on suspicion of several offences, including cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Cannabis plants found at house in Legahory, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

“The 27-year-old man is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court this morning Tuesday 25 January), while the 30-year-old is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Friday 18 February.

“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).”

It is understood the house search was conducted by Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) along with help from Portadown NPT.

