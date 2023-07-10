Register
Two men and two women to appear in court on Portstewart aggravated burglary charges

Detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in the Swilly Close area of Portstewart on Saturday July 8 have charged two men and two women to court.
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:16 BST

The men, aged 31 and 34, and the women, aged 28 and 61, have been charged with offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

They are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court today, Monday.

