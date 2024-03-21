Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Fletcher (29), of Donegore Drive in Antrim, and Jonathan Somers (24), of 'no fixed abode' in Antrim, are charged with robbing a man of a bank card and mobile phone; assaulting the man occasioning him actual bodily harm; threatening to kill him and 'kidnapping' him.

In a press release earlier this week the PSNI said a 26-year-old was walking in an alleyway adjacent to Seacash Drive at around 3.50am when he was approached by two men.

The pair attacked the victim, punching and kicking him, and stole his phone and bank card, attempting to use the latter to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM. The victim was able to make off from his attackers and contact police, the press release said.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

Both accused appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 21, where a police officer believed he could connect them to the charges.