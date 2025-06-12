Two men appear in Lisburn court charged in connection with the cultivation of cannabis in Lurgan

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 17:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two foreign nationals have appeared in Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with the cultivation of cannabis in Lurgan.

Cerpia Shpend, 27, whose address was given as Colane Road in Lurgan, and Alia Hajri, 55, whose address was also given as Colane Road. Lurgan, were arrested by Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch on Tuesday June 10 following a search of a property in the Colane Road area of Lurgan.

A third defendant had previously been released on bail also charged with cultivating cannabis, and permitting the production of a Class B controlled drug on premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An officer form the Organised Crime Branch told the court she believed she could connect the defendants with the charges.

Two men appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with cultivating cannabis. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
Two men appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with cultivating cannabis. Pic credit: Google
placeholder image
Read More
Three men charged after PSNI operation at 'sophisticated' underground cannabis f...

Defence stated that there was no bail application being made as a suitable bail address could not be found for the defendants.

He further stated that it had not yet been established if the defendants were in the country legally.

The case was adjourned to June 27, 2025 at Craigavon Court.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice