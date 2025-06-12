Two foreign nationals have appeared in Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with the cultivation of cannabis.

Cerpia Shpend, 27, whose address was given as Colane Road in Lurgan, and Alia Hajri, 55, whose address was also given as Colane Road, Lurgan, were arrested by Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch on Tuesday June 10 following a search of a property in the Colane Road area of Lurgan.

A third defendant had previously been released on bail also charged with cultivating cannabis, and permitting the production of a Class B controlled drug on premises.

An officer form the Organised Crime Branch told the court she believed she could connect the defendants with the charges.

Defence stated that there was no bail application being made as a suitable bail address could not be found for the defendants.

He further stated that it had not yet been established if the defendants were in the country legally.

The case was adjourned to June 27, 2025 at Craigavon Court.