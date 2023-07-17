Two men were arrested after a quantity of suspected illegal drugs and other items were seized by police in Ballymena today (Monday).

Constable Waring said: “Following concerns raised within the local community around drug-related issues, officers conducted a proactive policing operation at a property in Ballymena town centre.

“A small quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs and other items were recovered and have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“Two men, aged 47 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. Both men have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to take place.

Officers conducted a proactive policing operation at a property in Ballymena town centre (archive image). Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“This targeted approach to tackle drug-related criminality followed issues raised by the local community. Our officers are committed to keeping local communities across Ballymena safe from this type of criminality."

Police went on to appeal to anyone with concerns around criminality to contact them on 101.#