Two men have been arrested after a police vehicle was rammed and cars were damaged in south Belfast earlier today (Friday).

The incidents were related to a series of burglaries and attempted vehicle thefts in the area. The first break-in was around 4.40am in the Myrtlefield Park area, where a number of items were stolen from inside the property.It is believed the intruders then tried a number of handles of properties and also cars parked in the wider Malone area.

Just before 6am, another householder reported a burglary at her home in the Malone Meadows area. Again, a number of items are believed to have been stolen including the keys to a grey BMW 218.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The burglars then made off in this vehicle. Travelling at speed towards the M1, the vehicle struck a car near the Saintfield Road roundabout. No injuries were reported.

Police responded after two burglaries were reported in south Belfast. Credit: Pacemaker

A second hit-and-run collision was reported at 8.00am outside Woodside Drive in Dunmurry when the driver reversed into a stationary vehicle, pushing the Skoda into a fence, causing damage.

The two occupants of the vehicle were stopped by police in the Dunmurry Lane and Kingsway junction some minutes later. They proceeded to ram a police vehicle causing minor damage to the front.

The two men – age 18 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and motoring offences. They remain in custody at this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “This was good police work in terms of making these key arrests swiftly. Our teams involved in making these arrests include the Auto Crime Team, Interceptors, Air Support Unit, Local Policing Team, Dog Section and Criminal Investigation Department.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have been in the areas at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 278 23/06/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Detective Sergeant Kennedy continued: "We want to take this opportunity to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity because it could prove vital to our investigations. We would also urge residents to check on their neighbours.

Advertisement

Advertisement