Two men, aged 20 and 47, arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences in Ballymena have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The arrests followed a search of residential premises in the Compassion Place area of the town on Thursday, April 3 during which police say a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was seized, along with a sum of cash.

Meanwhile, another search in relation to the investigation, was carried out in the Princes Street area of the town around 1.50pm.

In a statement on Thursday, the PSNI added: “A quantity of suspected Class B drugs, drug paraphernalia and three mobile phones were seized.

“Our investigation is continuing and police encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact officers on 101.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.