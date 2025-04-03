Two men arrested after police seized suspected drugs in Ballymena are released
The arrests followed a search of residential premises in the Compassion Place area of the town on Thursday, April 3 during which police say a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was seized, along with a sum of cash.
Meanwhile, another search in relation to the investigation, was carried out in the Princes Street area of the town around 1.50pm.
In a statement on Thursday, the PSNI added: “A quantity of suspected Class B drugs, drug paraphernalia and three mobile phones were seized.
“Our investigation is continuing and police encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact officers on 101.”
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.