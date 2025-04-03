Two men arrested after police seized suspected drugs in Ballymena are released

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 19:56 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men, aged 20 and 47, arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences in Ballymena have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The arrests followed a search of residential premises in the Compassion Place area of the town on Thursday, April 3 during which police say a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was seized, along with a sum of cash.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Meanwhile, another search in relation to the investigation, was carried out in the Princes Street area of the town around 1.50pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: PacemakerPolice can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

In a statement on Thursday, the PSNI added: “A quantity of suspected Class B drugs, drug paraphernalia and three mobile phones were seized.

“Our investigation is continuing and police encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact officers on 101.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice