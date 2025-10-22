A security alert in Keady has now ended. Photo by Jonathan Porter / PressEye

Two men have been arrested after a viable pipe bomb found in a vehicle triggered a security alert in Co Armagh earlier today (Wednesday, October 22).

The discovery of the device, which was later examined by police and Ammunition Technical Officers, led to the closure of a number of roads in Keady this morning.

In an update on the incident on Wednesday evening, Detective Inspector Danielle Moffett said: "The viable pipe bomb was located by police in the rear of a car which had made off from officers in Lurgan early this morning, Wednesday 22nd October.

"At around 1.15am a white Toyota Landcruiser was noted in the Lough Road area and checks of police systems revealed the vehicle had no insurance. When signalled to stop by police, the vehicle made off.

"An authorised pursuit was commenced and the car was subsequently stopped with the deployment of a stinger device in Keady, after travelling a considerable distance at speed.

"The occupants of the vehicle, two men aged 22 and 37, were arrested and a search of the car revealed the device, which has now been made safe."

All roads in the area have now reopened and the arrested men remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Danielle Moffett continued: "Our investigation is ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 67 22/10/25."

A report can also be made online, or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111